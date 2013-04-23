Internet Guru George Tran Gives Back to Feed the Children

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- From boat refugee to retired millionaire, George Tran made it to the top from humble beginnings. Now, George Tran is proud to announce the launch of his new book, The Social Mobile Marketing Guide for Small Businesses. Even better, Tran pledges to give 100% of the profits from the first 30 days of his book sales to Feed the Children. The book will be released on June 1, 2013 and can be purchased through Amazon for $9.99.



Chinese by decent, Vietnamese by birth and Australian by citizenship, author George Tran was nine years old when he arrived on the shores of Australia not knowing a word of English. He was carried on his mother’s hip while fleeing the Viet Cong as they invaded Saigon in 1975. A year later, his family escaped Vietnam in a little riverboat where they were robbed three times by pirates and left to die on the open sea. Luckily, they were discovered by a German freighter and were towed to safety in Malaysia. After living in a refugee camp for the next three years, the Tran family finally arrived in Australia in 1979.



George arrived in America in 1993 and decided to take the entrepreneurial path instead of finding a typical nine-to-five job. Just five years later, he single-handedly programmed www.1ShoppingCart.com, a website that has become a mainstay of Internet e-commerce. The website is used by tens of thousands of online businesses worldwide.



Fast forward two decades, and Tran is now releasing a book that promises to help millions of local businesses become competitive using mobile marketing.



“While over 95% of small business owners have cell phones, less than 5% have a mobile marketing strategy,” says author George Tran in his new book The Social Mobile Marketing Guide for Small Businesses. This book is unique for a non-fiction title because of its story-like format, making it easy for small business owners to understand mobile marketing without the complicated and unnecessary jargon.



Tran says that he would not be here today if it weren’t for organizations such as Feed the Children that aim to help families like his when he was a refugee. By giving to Feed the Children, he hopes to inspire more people to donate and support such foundations, as some of the lives touched by these groups can eventually become productive and influential members of the world community.



The pre-release copy of Tran’s book is available digitally and free of charge on his website at http://www.socialmobilemarketingguide.com. The book will be available from Amazon and Kindle on June 1, 2013.



George Tran

Page 2 of 2



About the Author: George Tran

George Tran is known as the entrepreneur who single-handedly programmed 1Shoppingcart.com, the most widely used e-commerce solution of Internet marketers in the world. George has helped countless business build their social and mobile media marketing strategies and is now sharing his experience with readers in his book. A complete press kit and TV interview is available at: www.mangotree.mobi/press.



About Feed the Children

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Feed The Children is one of the largest international charities based in the U.S. with the mission of providing hope and resources for those without life’s essentials. Feed The Children is a BBB Wise Giving Alliance accredited charity and uses a comprehensive and integrated program to combat hunger and poverty. The foundation addresses four basic needs: food and nutrition, water and sanitation, education and health, and livelihood community development. In addition to helping families and communities around the world achieve lasting self-sufficiency, Feed The Children also responds quickly in times of disaster to provide emergency supplies for those in need.



Press Contact

Carol Anne, Publicist

541-357-8701

press@mangotreemobile.com