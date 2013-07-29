Internet Information Provider Notable Movers: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY), YY Inc (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY)



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) increased5.64% and closed at $9.34 on a traded volume of 17.77 million shares, in comparison to 16.39 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 26.22%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and its total outstanding shares are 661.56 million.



Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) soared 4.51% and closed at $47.23 on a traded volume of 4.13 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.85 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.84%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $44.86 and $47.28.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers application and cloud performance services, solutions for digital media and software distribution and storage, Website optimization services, security tools, network operator solutions, and other specialized Internet-based offerings.



HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY) dropped down -5.09% and closed at $31.72. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.58 and $34.30 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.50. Its introductory price for the day was $31.53, with the overall traded volume of 3.40 million shares.



HomeAway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry worldwide. Its vacation rental properties include homes, condominiums, villas, and cabins to the public on a nightly, weekly, or monthly basis. The company’s online vacation rental property marketplace enables property owners and managers to market properties available for rental to vacation travelers who rely on its Websites to search for and find available properties.



YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), after opening its shares at the price of $39.26, jumped up 5.18% to close at $41.39 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.82 million shares, in comparison to 868,035 shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $10.50 and $42.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $42.80. Its introductory price for the day was $39.26.



Y Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online social platform in the People’s Republic of China. It provides YY Client, a personal computer based user software that offers real-time access to user-created online social activities groups. The company also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions on the Web without any downloads or installations; and Mobile YY, a smartphone application.



