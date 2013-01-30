Internet Marketer Selling Hard to Find Domains

Wellsboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Coming up with a successful business idea and implementing a plan to market and sell it are almost a piece of cake compared to being able to cash in with the right domain name. These days, it is very difficult to find the perfect domain because so many of the good ones have been taken. Or they may be found for sale by domain squatters who thought of the names and purchased them with no other connection to them other than to sit and wait for the right business to need it. The prices they attach to domains can be unreasonably out of reach for the business starting out with low capital investment.



Now it is easier than ever before to find and capture just the right hard-to-find or aged domains with SmokingHotDomains.com and Todd Moss. Moss has actively been involved with Internet Marketing since he started his web hosting company, KingWebhost.com in 1998.



Moss says that selling domains just falls hand in hand with what he was already doing. Just launched, Moss is selling these hard to find domains at his new website SmokingHotDomains.com.



“The right domain name can be a tremendous asset to a business” says Moss. And now it's possible for those who have been searching for a great domain name and not wanting to pay full market price, to get a chance at the perfect domain.



SmokingHotDomains.com offers domain buyers of difficult and hard to obtain domain names the option to “Make Us An Offer” by browsing the domains for sale list and clicking on the make an offer link. One simply names the price they'd like to pay and if SmokingHotDomains.com can accept the offer, they will. They accept 70% or more of the offers they receive. It's just that easy.



For more information, visit http://smokinghotdomains.com/



