Internet Marketers to Match Skills in SEO Contest

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Internet marketing company, Black Hat World is launching an online contest to test the money-making skills of internet entrepreneurs. Beginning June 1st, aspiring and seasoned internet marketers can use their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) skills for a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of successful SEO gurus, and win tickets to the BHW Conference in Las Vegas.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for SEO marketers to make money and potentially win a place to attend the BHW Conference, where internet entrepreneurs will be able to network with senior figures from across the SEO and internet marketing sectors,” said one forum user.



The conference competition will run for two months, during which time contestants are expected to create a functioning website, including domain purchase and hosting. The website which generates the most revenue in the period will be awarded the grand prize of tickets to the annual Black Hat World Conference to be held at the impressive Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas this November.



This competition is open to both amateur and seasoned SEO entrepreneurs. The winner will receive two days accommodation in addition to conference tickets. They are also giving away coveted BHW merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs, pens, and USB sticks.



Entrants will have the option to access ‘lifelines’, to include a one-minute conversation with a BHW staff member who will assist with an SEO or money making query. Contestants may also pose three questions to BHW staff which will be answered on a thread in the BHW forum. The first fifty contestants will earn a free Skype call with BHW staff.



About BHW

Black Hat World is an internet marketing company sharing SEO expertise with a community of internet entrepreneurs. The company will host the Diamond Standard BHW Money Making Conference 2014, a three-day event designed to introduce, explain and predict the coming trends facing the SEO and internet marketing industries.



For details, visit: http://www.seobusinesscompetition.com/



Contact: Mr Apricot

Email: mr.apricot@blackhatworld.com