Internet Marketing Experts' New Book Empowers Contractors & Home Service Business to Get Online, Get Found and Dominate Their Market.

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- With the days of dusting off the Yellow Pages to look for a Contractor now long gone, millions of Home Service Businesses are struggling to keep on top of the constantly-evolving marketing landscape. Recent statistics show that almost 80% of consumers turn to Google to choose their home-related services, forcing everyone from Roofers to HVAC constrictors to commit to a proactive marketing strategy if they want their phones to keep ringing.



While most Contractors and Home Service Businesses dedicate little, if any time to this vital strategy, a new book by two leading internet marketing experts lays out a concrete plan that will help any Contractor dominate their local market.



Synopsis of ‘Internet Marketing & SEO For Contractors’, by Joshua D Nelson and Dean R Iodice:



"Internet Marketing & SEO For Contractors" is a breakthrough book written specifically for Roofers, Plumbers, Kitchen Remodelers, Pool Builders, Landscapers, Pest Control, HVAC Contractors and other Home Service Businesses. If you are looking for ideas, strategies & techniques to grow your business and get more inbound calls, leads and profits by marketing online then you need look no further.



Throughout the pages of this book we will help you understand the online marketing landscape, define a proven plan for leveraging the internet to drive profitable inbound leads and walk you step-by-step through the process of implementing that plan for maximum results in terms of leads, calls & profits.



At first glance it might be overwhelming to consider all of the marketing options available in your online marketing playbook including Search Engines (Organic, Maps, Pay-per-click), Social Media (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Linked In), Paid Online Directory Listings (Angie's List, YP, Yelp, etc) and Paid Online Lead Services (Home Advisers, Networx, etc). To maximize your lead flow from the internet you need to understand each of these marketing channels and develop a strategy for leveraging each.



If you follow the plan outlined in this book you will be well on your way to a more profitable business with better placement online and more inbound leads.



As one of the authors explains, internet marketing can literally make or break a business.



“Getting business used to be as simple as placing a large ad in the YellowPages for most contractors because that was where customers looked when they needed their services. As the transition to online took-place those YellowPage ads stopped being nearly as effective. It begs the question, where are they looking? And the answer is, they are looking online,” says Nelson, Co-Founder of Contractor SEO.



Continuing, “If a contractor or Home Services Business wants to be found in this online jungle, they need to have a plan. Most businesses are too busy with their day-to-day operations to create one – so we’ve combined decades of internet marketing experience and provided it for them. It’s literally for the taking.”



The book has attracted rave advanced reviews.



Luke Chapman of Carolina Deck & Fence commented, “Finally a book that helps to bring all of the pieces of the puzzle together. With all of the moving parts and methods available for marketing your contracting business online it almost impossible to determine where to start and how to proceed. Josh gives a concise explanation of how you should structure your overall internet marketing plan (explaining all of the marketing channels) and how to roll out a strategy that encompasses each over time.”



With the book expected to be see high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible after launch.



‘Internet Marketing & SEO For Contractors’ is due for imminent release, available from Amazon.



For more information, visit: http://contractorseo.net.



About Contractor SEO

Contractor SEO was founded by Josh Nelson and Dean Iodice. We specialize in working with Contractors & Home Service Business Owners across the United States, helping them obtain PAGE ONE placement on major search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing for their most important Keywords in their city of service.



We have a passion for sales, internet marketing and helping business owners accomplish their goals. Over the past 10 years, we have had the opportunity to work with contractors in some of the most competitive markets in the United States. Over years of continuous training, reading and trial/error, we have developed a proven system that has consistently worked for getting our clients to the top of the search engines.