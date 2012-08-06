Internet marketing KY, LLC Releases Computer Security Website for Gamers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Internet marketing KY, LLC proudly announced their latest website, Genghis Gamer, located at http://genghisgamer.com/ The site gives visiting gamers the information and resources they need to keep their computer, games and personal information safe from potential security threats.



Whether a business or just an average user, computer security is quickly becoming an important part of the reality of the 21st century. Regardless of computer usage, people need to have a computer security plan.



“People need someone on their side to give them the tools and knowledge to keep their computer and personal information safe and secure,” said the Genghis Gamer Webmaster, Peter Edunet. “Ignoring the need for multi-level computer security puts your identity and personal finances at risk.”



During a question and answer session, the Genghis Gamer Web Master summarized:

1. Most people have a hard time understanding how to implement computer security and safety.

2. Best practice is something many web sites do not stress enough.

3. Genghis Gamer solves problems by making issues easily understandable.



“Our goal is to break down the complexity of computer security issues and make it simple to read and easy to understand,” said Mr. Edunet, Web Master.



Mr. Edunet stressed, “One of the best practices that Genghis Gamer shows visitors is the direct and simple explanation of technical aspects of computer security. Whether it is a Trojan horse or data backup, users will be able to understand what these terms mean and how they can protect themselves.“



Genghis Gamer’s stated goal is to explain to anyone, regardless of computer knowledge or experience, the information they need to help secure their computer from viruses, hackers and data thieves.



For further information about computer security for Gamers, please visit the following website: http://genghisgamer.com/



