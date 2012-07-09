Internet Marketing Melbourne Offers the Latest Technique in Generating Web Traffic Via Free Webinar

Helensvale, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Old media advertising is now a thing of the past with the entrance of internet marketing Melbourne. This company uses the latest internet marketing techniques which are designed to help businesses go viral on the web by using social networking strategies, e-mail campaigns, mobile technologies and other fresh concepts of generating web traffic. Avail of the free webinar and get “100 Customers in 100 Days”.



Old forms of advertising campaigns that utilise print and broadcast media to promote products and services are becoming less effective in targeting potential buyers. Bringing in new customers to a business’s doorsteps now relies on the new opportunities presented by the internet. Melbourne internet marketing is an effective internet marketing tool that helps business owners reach new customers. This tool can be easily customized to fit the needs of online businesses and expand their potential for more sales and profits.



Internet marketing Melbourne utilizes buzz generating techniques that web users find interesting. Using social networking platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter is instrumental to the success of a website as incredible amounts of traffic are brought in every day. With Facebook’s over five hundred million regular users worldwide, more than ten million users are from Australia. The vast potential of using these internet strategies for the website to be seen by millions of people is an effective way to help the business grow.



Over 78% of web users now do product and service research through the internet. These impressive figures are compelling reasons to turn to internet marketing Melbourne to increase the customer base of online sellers.



How To Internet Marketing, an Australian web marketing company, offers 18 different packages like viral advertising, website design, search engine optimization and social media marketing among others. Each service is designed for businesses to get a good return on investment. A good ROI is expected since the tools take less time and money to use.



How To Internet Marketing provides the best customer service support to handle all customer concerns. Live chats are available and forms are provided to answer all questions. Creative consultants work to ensure all services will produce guaranteed results. The costs of services offered are inexpensive and provide excellent return on investment. With internet marketing Melbourne, lots of new customers are brought in, thereby, adding more sales for the company to eventually reach their goal of ultimate profit.



Please visit http://www.howtointernetmarketing.com.au/ for further information.