Internet Marketing Specialist Launches Tony Teegarden Media Inc. to Battle Bad Advice

Chesterbrook, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Online Marketing Consultants and thousands of coaches from the Life Coaching industry to Holistic Coaching industry are looking to leverage their expertise online however most are failing miserably. Many say they don’t trust much of the information and coaching that’s being peddled to them. For others in Online Marketing there is just too much information to sort and sift through.



“Being an “Internet Marketing Specialist” takes time, testing, and a wide range of skills and understanding,” Says Tony Teegarden. “Being successful online takes making lots of mistakes and learning from them unless you have a mentor to guide you through it and shorten the learning curve.”



The problem is that the vast majority of coaches, no matter what their industry, got started because they wanted to help people not because they wanted to become marketers. They are proficient at coaching, NOT Marketing.



Tony Teegarden Media Inc. helps to mentor coaches by redefining marketing and integrating it in a way where it actually helps them to serve their clients.



Unfortunately getting a coaches name out there on the web isn’t enough today and connecting with their ideal client takes online marketing know how, not coaching. Coaching is what happens after a coach has attracted a client. The problem is all of the bad advice from would be marketers charging for bad advice.



Today, there seem to be internet marketing specialists on every corner and they’re selling cheap tactics that either don't work or provide very little ROI. They’re simply not concerned with really helping coaches attract and serve more clients.



Online Marketing Mentor, Coach and Internet Marketing Specialist Tony Teegarden has launched Tony Teegarden Media Inc. to fill this massive gap between the ability to effectively coach clients and effectively market online to attract those clients.



“I founded Tony Teegarden Media Inc. because I was tired of meeting coaches and digital entrepreneurs who were in the dark about what it really took to build an online presence, generate profits and serve clients effectively.”



Tony has worked with hundreds of clients and coaches who refer him the vast majority of his business earning him the title of internet marketing specialist. He focuses on helping coaches not only lift the veil of what’s really necessary to create a profitable online coaching business but he’s also helped many coaches generate thousands upon thousands of dollars in profits.



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Teegarden please contact at 813-361-6273 or visit http://tonyteegarden.com



About Tony Teegarden Media Inc.

Tony Teegarden Media Inc. was founded in early 2013 to mentor coaches from multiple industries to effectively generate leads, serve more of their ideal clients and work a lot less while doing it. In 2012 Tony co-founded The Online Marketing Mentor Program with Kyle Wilson. The Online Marketing consultant Wilson is also the co-founder of the widely acclaimed personal development juggernaut, Jim Rohn International.



Tony Teegarden

C/O Tony Teegarden Media Inc.

Email: tony@tonyteegarden.com

Clearwater, Florida

Website: http://tonyteegarden.com