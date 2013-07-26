Internet Marketing Thrives in Redding, California

Redding, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- As a way of giving back to the town where Matt grew up and spent his happy childhood days, SEOVerso (http://www.seoverso.com) has launched a newly developed, user-friendly SEO website especially intended to the businesses in Redding, California on June 10, 2013.



"SEO is the most effective form of marketing right now. People who are searching for terms are more likely to buy products or services than someone who just looks at a billboard," Matt expressed during an interview on the recent launch of SEOVerso. He is an SEO specialist; and for two and a half years, he has been working with some of the elite SEO companies adept with internet marketing. In addition, Matt has studied Google alongside internet marketing with some of the best SEO specialists who are currently doing very well in the industry.



In another occasion, Leland, Matt’s business partner and also from Redding California quips, “We are excited about this free SEO resource to the public." That is great news to the public as SEOVerso will unselfishly share their website’s resources page on how to obtain good ranking for free if they want to do the coding themselves.



The internet has, indeed, drastically changed how business and marketing are conducted. TV commercials, billboards, and flyers are gradually getting outdated and seemed to belong inside grandfather’s old wooden chest as internet marketing is quickly encroaching every turf where old fashion media used to be kings.



Many will argue that when it comes to websites, content is king; that content matters above all, as engaging, lively, and well thought contents can make your readers be converted into believers of your products or services. But what is the use of a meaningful content if no one can see them? The World Wide Web today is like a space of interstellar proportion where chances of getting discovered are very slim due to millions of existing websites and blog sites with different marketing goals competing with one another. It is like SETI looking for a single planet with life.



Now, that is exactly the reason why SEO specialists Matt and Leland wanted to help budding businesses in Redding, California. By providing expert SEO services, businesses in Redding who use the internet for their marketing activities can be assured that their websites, products, or advertisements will be among the first to appear in the Search Engine Results Page (SERP).



SEOVerso.com is a website which provides Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services to give a website greater visibility and rank across different search engines, especially with the bigger ones likes as Google and Yahoo. Clients are free to choose ten keywords of their own, including Redding and/or its surrounding areas. The bottom line of any SEO company is this: Greater online visibility means more customers and a better reputation for your business.



