Internet Marketing Website IMDevin.com Launches Its New and User-Friendly Site

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- IMDevin.com, a brand new website that strives to educate people about internet marketing, search engine optimization, social media, and how to make money online, has just launched its easy-to-navigate site. The internet marketing blog features a variety of in-depth and educational articles, as well as software reviews and giveaways.



The website is also currently featuring a software giveaway that will give three lucky winners a lifetime license to the popular SEO software program GSA Captcha Breaker. Widely regarded as one of the best and most popular SEO tools on the market, GSA Captcha Breaker is a 100% fully automated captcha solving software program that integrates with the most popular link building tools including GSA Search Engine Ranker and others. Each license is worth $147.



IMDevin.com is the brainchild of a 26-year-old internet marketer named Devin, who has learned how to make a lucrative living online. While he does not claim to be an expert in the fields of SEO or internet marketing, he does have a significant amount of real-world experience in these areas.



People who are interested in learning more about the topics of internet marketing, SEO and social media are welcome to visit Devin’s engaging website at any time; there, they can read through the variety of posts, as well as enter the software giveaway contest.



For example, a recent post focuses on a free Anchor Text Mixer tool that will help automatically combine a website’s primary keywords with a large list of more generic keywords. As Devin explained in the article, the latest Google Penguin update led to many changes in the way SEO is done, including the use of generic or natural anchor text that is mixed in with normal anchor keyword anchor text.



“Since the recent Google updates it has become apparent that including generic or ‘natural’ anchors in your backlinking campaigns is essential,” Devin wrote, adding that this new rule makes sense, because when readers link to a website they often do it from generic text like “read more.”



“Now you don’t have to waste time searching for these generic anchors. Simply set how many keywords you want to combine and click the ‘combine’ button. This tool will also automatically output your keywords in different formats.”



Those who wish to learn more about the free Anchor Text Mixer tool can watch an informative video that Devin included in his post.



About IMDevin.com

IMDevin.com is a personal blog that a young man named Devin created to share his experiences with internet marketing and search engine optimization. In addition, Devin hopes to show people how to make money online. Devin has been in marketing for five years, and during that time he has been able to build a six-figure income with nothing more than a laptop and an internet connection. For more information, please visit http://www.imdevin.com