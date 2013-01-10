A Work of Art, Inc. Joins Fundraising Efforts of Non-Profit SaveAmericasCinemas.org

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- A Work of Art, Inc., a leading provider of cutting edge web services, has announced its support of SaveAmericasCinemnas.org, a non-profit organization that is committed to helping small town cinemas and theaters thrive and succeed. Nearly 3,000 theaters across the country are in jeopardy, and need support in obtaining digital equipment and other upgrades, to stay current.



“The concept of the hometown cinema is still an important part of our national identity,” explains David Nagle, President of A Work Of Art, Inc. “and the loss of a cinema has a significant impact, both culturally and economically. We’re proud to support the efforts of SaveAmericasCinemas.org and look forward to doing our part to preserve the rich heritage of American cinemas. We have the support of many famous actors and producers such as Hollywood producers Nicholas Pileggi, Jack Douglas, Tony Danza, Stevie Van Zandt, Frank Vincent and more.”



Save America’s Cinemas endeavors to raise funds that can be used to help theaters make the costly transition to digital equipment, a crucial step in allowing small town cinemas to stay up to date with the most recent technological changes. Advances in movie technology mean that many theaters are unable to show the full range of new releases, making it harder for them to compete in an already fiercely competitive market.



A Work of Art, Inc. is a trusted provider of innovative internet marketing solutions, including services such as web design and development, search engine marketing, social media marketing and Pay-Per-Click campaigns. The company helps businesses of all sizes develop a strong web presence backed by effective marketing strategies, for the best approach to successful business. For more information, visit their website www.awoa.com.



About A Work Of Art, Inc.

A Work Of Art, Inc. is a full service Marketing / Advertising Agency and Web Design Company located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Coral Springs, Florida. The company has been in business since 1989 and has outstanding ability to excel in the key areas that are needed to rapidly grow businesses of all sizes and in most industries. They quantify all of their results and provide exceptional added value to their services of design, marketing, branding, advertising and web design services for companies, nationwide.