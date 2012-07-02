Internet Marketing NJ Adds Professional Writing Services

Howell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Internet Marketing NJ is pleased to announce that Christa Riddle, professional content writer to our professional marketing team. With Christa's expertise, we are now able to provide our small business clients an outsourced solution for all of their professional writing needs. This will allow us to provide a complete and cost-effective solution for all of our clients’ needs in any media.



With Christa on board, the expanded list of services includes writing, editing, and proofreading of business, professional, academic, and personal projects, including website content, business literature, advertisements, flyers, newsletters, manuals, workbooks, press releases and correspondences. Clients can now have one-stop shopping for all of their marketing needs.



Internet Marketing NJ prides itself on the highest level of customer service and delivery of a results-oriented product. With the addition of Christa, we have added greatly to our capabilities as a company and have strengthened our offering to our valued clients. We are excited to provide these additional solutions for our clients’ needs.



Internet Marketing NJ was founded upon the belief that clients not only need a high quality product and service, they also need results. These beliefs have provided us with our goal to deliver cost-effective solutions that yield a high rate of return in our customers’ marketing investment. Through adding professional content marketing services, we believe we will enhance our ability to provide creative and effective solutions to our clients in order to free up their time to work on their business, not in it.



Howard Stein, owner of Internet Marketing NJ shared, “I am so pleased to have such a talented and dynamic professional on our team. Christa will provide an additional dimension to our services that will enhance the quality of our final product significantly.”



Christa feels enthused about adding her writing experience to the slate of services offered by Internet Marketing NJ: “I feel this is a great opportunity for our clients to simply turn to one place for all of their marketing needs. Together, we can help businesses put their best foot forward, start to finish, and I am excited to be an integral part of the process leading to their success.”



Internet Marketing NJ is a cohesive team of web consultants, creative designers, content writers, programmers, and marketing professionals who have experience in generating results for business of all sizes. As a full-service internet marketing firm, we offer custom web development, eCommerce application development, mobile application and website development, and search engine optimization [SEO] and marketing [SEM]. We specialize in developing a presence that generates revenue for our clients, which is our focus and mission. Internet Marketing NJ has a level of technical expertise and business understanding that other web developers simply cannot offer.