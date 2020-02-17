Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market 2020 Worldwide Business Updates :: Leading Players - Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health Inc.;

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.



Market Definition: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market:-



Internet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.



Key Developments in the Internet-of-Medical-Things Market: -



In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician's with patient information.



In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.



Competitive Analysis: Internet-of-Medical-Things Market:-



Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Segmentation: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market:-



Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Product Type



Smart Wearable Devices

Home-Use Medical Devices

Point-Of-Care Kits



Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Services



On-Premise Based Services

Cloud-Based Services



Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Application



Real-Time Monitoring

End-to-End Connectivity

Data Assortment & Analysis

Tracking & Alerts

Remote Medical Assistance



Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By End-User



Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Academics

Homecare



Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Features mentioned in the report:-



Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market



