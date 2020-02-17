Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market 2020 Worldwide Business Updates :: Leading Players - Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health Inc.;

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.
In this competitive age, an absolute as well as ample knowledge about the competitive landscape, product range of the competitors, their strategies, and future prospects are very important for businesses.
Market Definition: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market:-
Internet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.
Key Developments in the Internet-of-Medical-Things Market: -
In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician's with patient information.
In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.
Competitive Analysis: Internet-of-Medical-Things Market:-
Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market:-
Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Product Type
Smart Wearable Devices
Home-Use Medical Devices
Point-Of-Care Kits
Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Services
On-Premise Based Services
Cloud-Based Services
Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Application
Real-Time Monitoring
End-to-End Connectivity
Data Assortment & Analysis
Tracking & Alerts
Remote Medical Assistance
Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By End-User
Hospitals & Clinics
Research Institutes & Academics
Homecare
Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Features mentioned in the report:-
Changing market dynamics of the industry
To get a comprehensive overview of the Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market.
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
In-depth market segmentation
Competitive landscape of Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market
Table of Content: Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market:-
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Landscape
Part 04: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Sizing
Part 05: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
And More…..
