Internet of Medical Things Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Szie, Share, Ioverview, trends and Regional Growth and Forecast to 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global internet of medical things (IoMT) market size is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.
Leading Players operating in the Internet of Medical Things Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Biotronik
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)
Boston Scientific Corporation
Medtronic
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Welch Allyn
IBM Corporation
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Others
Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market
The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration. Moreover, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future.
Rising Awareness about Advancement in Smart Healthcare to Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth
North America is holding a dominant market share with a revenue generation of USD 5.87 billion as per 2018 records. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing number of product launches in this region, coupled with the upsurge in research and development initiatives by major market manufacturers are anticipated to help increase the overall market size during the forecast duration.
