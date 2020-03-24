Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global internet of medical things (IoMT) market size is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.



Biotronik

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others



Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market



The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration. Moreover, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future.



Rising Awareness about Advancement in Smart Healthcare to Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth



North America is holding a dominant market share with a revenue generation of USD 5.87 billion as per 2018 records. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing number of product launches in this region, coupled with the upsurge in research and development initiatives by major market manufacturers are anticipated to help increase the overall market size during the forecast duration.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Start-ups Fundings: Overview

Technological Advancements in IoMT Devices

Key Industry Developments - Acquisitions, Mergers, and Partnerships

New Product Launches

New Application Areas: Overview

Key Industry Trends

Global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Stationary Medical Devices

Implanted Medical Devices

Wearable External Medical Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Patient Monitoring

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Government Authorities

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



