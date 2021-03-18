Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Internet-of-Medical-Things Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Internet-of-Medical-Things Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Internet-of-Medical-Things. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are LifeFuels Inc. (United States),GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (United States),CARRÃ‰ TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Canada),Breathometer Inc. (United States),Medtronic (Ireland),Meru Health, Inc. (United States),Boston Scientific Corporation (United States),Atlas Wearables, Inc. (United States),Proteus Digital Health (United States),NeuroMetrix, Inc. (United States),Honeywell International Inc. (United States).



Definition:

The IoMT brings together the digital and physical worlds to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis and treatments and monitor and modify patient behaviour and health status in real-time. It also improves health care organisationsâ€™ operational productivity and effectiveness by streamlining clinical processes, information and workflows. According to expertise, IoMT market at USD 41.2 billion in 2017 and expects it to rise to USD 158.1 billion in 2022. The connected medical devices segment (helping to diagnose, monitor and treat patients) of the IoMT is expected to rise from USD 14.9 billion in 2017 to USD 52.2 billion by 2022. The rise of the IoMT comes at a time when health care is becoming increasingly expensive, with global health care spending expected to grow 4.2 per cent per year, from USD 7.1 trillion in 2015 to USD 8.7 trillion by 2020, largely due to a growing and ageing population, with more people living longer but with multiple comorbidities. As a result, without radical transformation, health care in many countries risks becoming increasingly unaffordable.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Internet-of-Medical-Things Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

High Adoption due to Real-Time Monitoring

Growing Demand for Remote Medical Assistance



Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of wearable devices and real-time healthcare service provision with the adoption of IoMT

Cutback on expenditure incurred by patients due to a reduction of visitation to the physician



Restraints:

The growing concerns regarding the privacy of data amid growing levels of hacking and unauthorized access



The Global Internet-of-Medical-Things Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, Point-Of-Care Kits), Application (Real-Time Monitoring, End-to-End Connectivity, Data Assortment & Analysis, Tracking & Alerts, Remote Medical Assistance), Deployment Mode (On-Premise Based Services, Cloud-Based Services), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, Homecare)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



