The Internet of Things (IoMT) connects the digital and physical worlds to improve diagnosis and treatment speed and accuracy, as well as monitor and adjust patient behavior and health condition in real time. It also increases the operational productivity and efficacy of healthcare companies by streamlining clinical processes, information, and workflows. Experts estimate that the IoMT market was worth USD 41.2 billion in 2017 and would be worth USD 158.1 billion in 2022. The linked medical devices section of the IoMT is predicted to grow from USD 14.9 billion in 2017 to USD 52.2 billion by 2022, up from USD 14.9 billion in 2017. The rise of the IoMT comes at a time when health care is becoming increasingly expensive, with global health care spending expected to grow 4.2 percent per year, from USD 7.1 trillion in 2015 to USD 8.7 trillion by 2020, largely due to a growing and aging population, with more people living longer but with multiple comorbidities. As a result, without radical transformation, health care in many countries risks becoming increasingly unaffordable.



Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement associated with Internet-of-Medical-Things

- High Adoption From Developing and Developed Countries



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Remote Medical Assistance



Market Drivers

- Cutback on expenditure incurred by patients due to a reduction of visitation to the physician



Challenges:

- The Issues associated with the lack of infrastructure and requirement of skilled professionals



Analysis by Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, Point-Of-Care Kits), Application (Real-Time Monitoring, End-to-End Connectivity, Data Assortment & Analysis, Tracking & Alerts, Remote Medical Assistance), Deployment Mode (On-Premise Based Services, Cloud-Based Services), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, Homecare)



The regional analysis of Global Internet-of-Medical-Things Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



