Internet of Military Things (IoMT) Expected to Revolutionize Joint Warfare – Predicts GlobalData Plc

The latest market publication titled Internet of Military Things – Thematic Research Study predicts there is a trend toward joint warfare prioritizing the integration of various service branches of a state's armed forces into one unified command. Such joint warfare combines arms on large scales, including army, navy, air, and special forces working together in joint operations. Here IoMT presents both challenges and opportunities. While IoMT applications offer long-term savings, militaries are often unwilling to invest because of the large upfront investments and budget constraints. Militaries should view IoMT as a force multiplier. IoMT facilitates the collection and analysis of increasingly complex data at speeds faster than achievable by humans. When coupled with increased automation, this can reduce human error, deliver more precise and efficient military capabilities, and reduce personnel costs.



Key Challenges to IoMT adoption



- Connectivity

- Security and cybersecurity

- Interoperability and modularity

- Agility

- Ethics and accountability

- Lack of suitable qualified and experienced personnel



Key Internet of Military Things (IoMT) Highlights



- The Internet of Military Things, or IoMT, uses multiple sensors deployed across various domains to acquire full situational awareness and control over diverse conflict zones and battle areas.

- Modern warfare is increasingly information-based, and soldiers and decision-makers need a continual flow of up-to-date information to quickly make the best decisions possible. Here, IoMT can speed up and increase the efficiency of the observe, orient, decide, and act (OODA) loop.

- IoMT networks can increase situational awareness, response time, and risk assessment. Connecting assets and making them work together act as a force multiplier, helping forces maintain a strategic advantage in the age of data-driven conflict. Pervasive IoMT rollout will require an operating system (OS) for warfare.

- Key IoT value chain components include the device layer, connectivity layer, data layer, app layer, and services layer.

- Some of the most prominent challenges governments are coming across in the deployment of IoMT are – declining budgets, digitalization, data deluge, maintaining a human-centric approach on the battlefield, ESG, minimizing collateral damage, and COVID-19.



Key IoT Companies

- Alphabet

- Amazon

- Apple

- Broadcom

- Cisco

- Ericsson

- General Electric (GE)

- IBM

- Infineon

- Intel

- Microchip

- Microsoft

- NXP

- Qualcomm

- Salesforce

- Samsung Electronics

- SAP

- Software AG

- Splunk

- DXC Technology

- Elbit Systems

- Hanwha

- L3Harris

- Leonardo

- Lockheed Martin

- Northrop Grumman

- Palantir

- Rafael

- Raytheon

- Rohde & Schwartz

- Rostec

- Thales



