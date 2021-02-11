Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- The Latest Released Global Internet of Things Analytics market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Internet of Things Analytics market.



Major Players in This Report Include

IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc., (United States), Dell Technologies, Inc. (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), HP Enterprise Company (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States) and Accenture PLC (Ireland)



Definition:

The global Internet of Things Analytics market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the upsurging requirement for real-time data as well as increasing penetration of automation in various businesses. The Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining momentum in both the industry and research communities due to an explosion in the number of smart mobile devices and sensors and the potential applications of the data produced from a wide spectrum of domains. According to the expertise, growth in connected IoT devices in the last five years and rate the potential economic impact of the IoT at USD 2.7 trillion to USD 6.2 trillion annually by 2025. IoT-based healthcare solutions have the potential to improve the quality and efficiency of treatments. With connected healthcare solutions, leveraging IoT and analytics, it would lead the way for a model that is proactive, digitally-enabled, and patient-centric in turn boosting the market growth over the forecast period. This would really help the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media & rapidly changing technologies, mobile utility, and the internet are boosting the use of analytics of things. Additionally, declining costs of sensors and reduced processing power are among key trends triggering the market growth. According to AMA, the Global Internet of Things Analytics market is expected to see growth rate of 30.31%



Types of Products, Applications and Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



Market Trend

- The Growing Requirement of Advanced Analytics and Automation for Businesses

- Introduction of Connected Cars as well as Smart Cities

Market Drivers

- Increasing Volume of the Data

- The Rising Emphasis on Time and Cost Management



The Global Internet of Things Analytics market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Internet of Things Analytics is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Software (Sensor Data Analytics, IoT Gateway Analytics, Network Management), Services (Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Consulting Services, Managed Services)), Application (Energy Management, Predictive and Asset Management, Inventory Management, Security and Emergency Management, Sales and Customer Management, Building Automation, Infrastructure Management, Remote Monitoring, Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Hosted)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Internet of Things Analytics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global Internet of Things Analytics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Internet of Things Analytics Market

The report highlights Global Internet of Things Analytics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Internet of Things Analytics, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Internet of Things Analytics Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Internet of Things Analytics Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What are the market factors that are explained in the Global Internet of Things Analytics Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Global Internet of Things Analytics Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

