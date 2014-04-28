Internet of Things: Business Opportunities 2015-2025 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Research On Internet Of Things: Business Opportunities 2015-2025



The Internet of People runs to billions of devices already. The Internet of Things will involve ubiquitous smart objects that sense and communicate directly over the internet creating better data without human intervention. Its time has come because there are now enough IP addresses available for tens of billions of items, hardware costs are now affordable and large companies are backing it.



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There are far more things than people so it could overtake the IoP business eventually. In 2024, tens of billions of smart objects are likely to be involved. Some call the Internet of Things (IoT) as encompassing the Internet of People (ubiquitous internet enabled personal electronics) but the two are very different in construction, applications and maturity. This report concentrates exclusively on the new phenomenon of the IoT use Cisco terminology for smart objects with IP addresses and usually with sensing i.e. sensor networks oriented.



RFID is scarcely involved. Key are microcontrollers, potentially billions a year, with sensor interfaces and wireless interfaces. These will serve human needs from medical to entertainment without human intervention every time. IDTechEx finds that a huge business awaits in converting networks to IP and providing security and links to legacy systems. It involves deciding whether to perform analytics in the device or in the network, and goals for analytics such as anomaly detection, prediction, comparison, or optimization. Cisco, IBM, AT&T and other giants are in good position to do this - system integrators win commercially. By contrast Intel, Texas Instruments and others are trying to sell the microcontrollers against rock bottom prices from China already but the Western and Japanese suppliers have many uniques from advanced wireless interfaces to lowest power.



IDTechEx finds many new standards and collaborations as even the giants cannot go it alone. They span from the 2008 IPSO Alliance to the recent Linux Foundation AllSeen Alliance and the 2014 AT&T/IBM Alliance variously aimed at overcoming standards and compatibility issues and sharing research and capability. There is particular interest in industrial and commercial applications.



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Table of Contents



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Report structure: the key IoT business issues addressed

1.2. Business opportunities

1.2.1. Why now?

1.2.2. Caution needed - forecasts

1.2.3. Commoditisation of smart objects

1.2.4. Largest business will be software and services

1.2.5. Government expenditure

1.2.6. Business opportunities through the value chain

1.2.7. Near term forecasts will be reduced but potential is great

1.2.8. Proliferation of small projects

1.2.9. Timeline for Internet of Things business opportunities

1.3. Definitions, drivers, impediments, standards, collaborations, winners

1.3.1. Definitions and allied subjects

1.3.2. Megatrend drivers

1.3.3. Impediments

1.3.4. Standards and collaborations to the rescue?

1.3.5. Winners

1.3.6. Investment



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. The internet

2.1.1. Cloud and Fog computing

2.1.2. Internet data is almost all human in origin - little progress

2.2. Internet of Things first attempt

2.2.1. What happened

2.2.2. Failure to learn the lessons



3. THE LATEST INTERNET OF THINGS

3.1. The Internet of Everything

3.2. The Internet of Things in context

3.2.1. Origins

3.3. Internet of Things today

3.3.1. Now about internet-enabled smart objects

3.4. Internet of Things value chain

3.5. Market size and winners

3.5.1. Today

3.5.2. Potential

3.6. Forecasts from others

3.6.1. Billions of IoT smart objects

3.6.2. Big picture from Cisco

3.6.3. How many internet connected things to 2020?

3.7. Basic definition and trends

3.8. Detailed definition

3.8.1. Closely allied technologies

3.8.2. Another convergence

3.8.3. IoT vs IoP

3.8.4. Active RFID

3.8.5. Focus on sensor networks

3.9. Wearable electronic devices

3.10. Wireless sensor markets

3.10.1. Overview

3.10.2. ZigBee and allied markets

3.10.3. Relevance to smart grids

3.10.4. Smart homes

3.10.5. Convert to IoT?

3.11. IoT visions

3.12. IDTechEx forecasts for wearable electronics, RFID, WSN

3.12.1. Forecasts for allied products and networks

3.13. RFID market 2014-2025 including Real Time Locating Systems and Wireless Sensor Systems in the Active RFID category



4. APPLICATIONAL SECTORS, IOT IN ACTION

4.1. Automotive examples of IoT market

4.1.1. Connected vehicle electronics

4.1.2. Connected advertising on vehicles

4.2. Energy companies and smart grid

4.3. Retail example of IoT

4.3.1. Displaydata UK

4.4. Internet cities and IoT

4.4.1. Songdo Korea

4.4.2. Seven cities in India

4.4.3. Yokohama Smart City Project Japan

4.4.4. Dubuque USA

4.4.5. IEC smart city activities

4.4.6. Components

4.4.7. Miniature, low-power processors and sensor microcontrollers

4.4.8. Sensors

4.5. Healthcare - potential for conversion to IoT?

4.5.1. Wearable electronics and healthcare

4.5.2. Autonomous connected health sensors: codified condition monitoring

4.5.3. Real-time racing car diagnostics for people

4.5.4. iPacify baby dummy

4.5.5. Connected BAN

4.5.6. Connected WMTS

4.5.7. Frequency issues

4.5.8. FCC MBAN



5. IOT SYSTEMS ISSUES, IMPEDIMENTS, INVESTMENT

5.1. Connectivity options

5.1.1. Transfer Jet

5.2. Power management: ultra-low power circuits and energy harvesting

5.3. Energy harvesting meets low power circuits

5.3.1. Market demands for energy harvesting

5.3.2. Ultra low power energy harvesting circuits

5.3.3. Energy harvesting Body Area Networks

5.3.4. Power amplifiers at ultra low power

5.4. Pervasive security control

5.5. Processing at the edge: Samsung ePOP and 64 bit processors

5.6. Impediments to IoT rollout

5.7. Central monitoring and troubleshooting of IoT networks

5.8. Investment in IoT companies



6. STANDARDS, M2M AND IOT STRUCTURE

6.1. Collaborations and new standards work

6.2. NEC overview of M2M and IoT

6.2.1. The future structure of M2M

6.2.2. Standards beyond traditional M2M enable secondary markets



7. INTERVIEWS AND MEETINGS 2014

7.1. Interviews concerning Internet of Things

7.1.1. amBX UK

7.1.2. Cisco USA, Ireland, UK

7.1.3. DanMedical UK

7.1.4. Prophesy Partners UK

7.1.5. SmartKem UK

7.1.6. Telegesis UK

7.2. Interviews concerning wearable technology and IoT

7.2.1. Accenture USA

7.2.2. Anitra Technologies UG Germany

7.2.3. Antje Paul Knessel Netherlands and Germany

7.2.4. Conductr Canada

7.2.5. Eyeqido Germany

7.2.6. ICE Germany

7.2.7. Intel USA

7.2.8. NanJing KeLiWei Electronic Equipment China

7.2.9. Sony Japan

7.2.10. Sunfriend Corp USA

7.2.11. SwiftAlarm Germany

7.2.12. ULOCS Sweden

7.3. Invitation-only Cisco meeting Internet of Everything London April 2014



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8. GLOSSARY IDTECHEX RESEARCH REPORTS IDTECHEX CONSULTANCY

1.1. Smart things with unique IP addresses and sensors for IoT not IoP 2015-2025 (number billion)

1.2. Smart things with unique IP addresses and sensors for IoT not IoP 2015-2025 (unit price US$)

1.3. IoT node cost structure

1.4. Smart things with unique IP addresses and sensors for Io

T not IoP 2015-2025 (market value $bn)

1.5. Examples of business opportunities arising from the IoT

1.6. Evolution of the IoT and allied matters 2015-2030 plus forecasts by others that may be over-optimistic

1.7. Some megatrends affecting the Internet of Things

1.8. Some of the impediments to Internet of Things and the companies tackling them

1.9. Top challenges companies must overcome in the next three years to benefit from IoE

1.10. Examples of alliances and standards activities related to IoT

1.11. Where will the largest added value reside in the IoT value chain? Examples of different views.

1.12. Examples of Internet of Things acquisitions and investments in 2014

1.13. League table of most active IoT investors

2.1. Proponents of latest IoT should learn from first IoT

3.1. The very different envisaged and actual uses of Internet of People and Internet of Things.

3.2. Global number of wearable electronic devices in billions 2014-2024

3.3. Total RFID Market Projections in US dollar billions 2014-2025

3.4. IDTechEx Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Forecast 2014-2025 with RTLS for comparison

4.1. Total number of taxis sold 2012-2023 and number of electric taxis 2012-2023 in thousands and % market share

4.2. Energy firms IoE strengths and opportunities

5.1. Some of the impediments to Internet of Things and some of the companies tackling them.

5.2. League table of most active IoT investors

5.3. Examples of Internet of Things acquisitions and investments in 2014

6.1. Examples of alliances and standards activities related to IoT



1.1. Smart things with unique IP addresses and sensors for IoT not IoP 2015-2025 (number billion)

1.2. Smart things with unique IP addresses and sensors for IoT not IoP 2015- 2025 (market value $bn)

1.3. Nest thermostat

1.4. Evolution of the internet

1.5. IoT technology roadmap 2000 to 2025 as the focus changes from dumb RFID tags not directly connected to the new focus of smart sensing objects with unique IP addresses directly connected to the internet

1.6. Definition of IoT vs IoP and intermediate Internet-protocol directly-connected products

1.7. IoT vs IoP by application, maturity and other factors

1.8. IoT in the context of other terminology with examples of standards

2.1. EPC system

3.1. The Internet of Everything

3.2. Internet of Things as known today with examples of standards and overlap

3.3. IDTechEx adaptation of the Boston matrix for some product and technology sub-sectors of IoT and sensor networks. High market growth at top.

3.4. How certain applicational segments are best addressed by the Internet of People IoP or the Internet of Things IoT or both

3.5. IoT value chain with potential over the coming decade

3.6. Nick Hunn forecasts and commentary emphasising dominance of IoP for several more years

3.7. View of the IoT by Orange where they use the term to mean IoT + IoP

3.8. Possible wearable technologies

3.9. IEEE 802.15.4 market share projection

3.10. World ZigBee markets by application type

3.11. Adoption factors for ZigBee

3.12. ZigBee-enable device installed base by region, world markets: 2012-2020

3.13. ZigBee for M2M patents top 20 assignees

3.14. ZigBee markets

3.15. Forecast of smart meter market 2010-2015

3.16. Forecast of North America market revenue for feeder line sensors by product type (US$ Millions)

3.17. Applied Materials vision of the Internet of Things

3.18. Intel\'s vision of the Internet of Things

3.19. Global number of wearable electronic devices in billions 2014-2024

4.1. The primary applicational sectors of the Internet of Things today

4.2. IoT arena

4.3. Total number of taxis sold 2012-2023 and number of electric taxis 2012-2023 in thousands

4.4. Store Electronic Systems activity in stores up to and including NFC enabled shelf edge devices

4.5. Store Electronic Systems\' NFC perception and achievements

4.6. Intel Edison 4.7. Texas Instruments SensorTag

4.8. Samsung Exynos processors

4.9. Trend of MEMS sensors moves to IoT

4.10. Application Specific Sensor nodes ASSN trend

4.11. Intelligent absolute orientation sensor

4.12. Diabetes epidemic in figures

4.13. Qualcomm view of mobile healthcare trends

4.14. iPacify baby dummy comforter

4.15. Connected body area network

4.16. Medical BAN and ubiquitous medical care system and network

5.1. Connectivity of the Internet of Things

5.2. Transfer Jet function and proponents

5.3. Power supply of IoT devices

5.4. Evolution of power sources for smart objects

5.5. Power requirements of small electronic products including Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN), with similar power consumption to IoT nodes, and GSM mobile phones and the types of battery employed

5.6. Market demands for energy harvesting for smart objects based on Spansion business

5.7. Harvester technologies by applicational sector for Spansion

5.8. Example of a Spansion multiple energy harvesting device

5.9. How to realise a batteryless design

5.10. Extracts from TI presentation on ultra-low power energy harvesting circuits.

5.11. EnOcean slide arguing the case for replacing batteries today

5.12. Texas Instruments contribution to the security issues of the Internet of Things

5.13. Application processors and memory

6.1. The seven organisations involved

6.2. Mission

6.3. The horizontal platform vision

6.4. oneM2M simplified architecture

6.5. The oneM2M standard will support the industry in the following ways.

6.6. M2M abstraction

6.7. Standards beyond traditional M2M enable secondary markets

7.1. Some of the slides at the Cisco IoE meeting London 10 April 2014



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