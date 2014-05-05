Internet of Things (IoT) and Wireless Networks: Technologies, Business Drivers, and Market Outlook

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The world is moving beyond standalone devices into a new era where everything is connected. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to uniquely identifiable objects (things) and their virtual representations in an Internet-like structure. Stated differently, the concept involves the notion that there are many things (assets, objects, etc.) in the world that may be addressed/labeled/cataloged for various purposes. The Internet is associated with and mapped to the real world by attaching object tags with URLs as meta-objects to tangible objects or locations.



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In addition to the wireless technologies that make connecting different things possible, there are wide number of technologies that gain benefit from the IoT or support it. Since the technology of IoT will have an unlimited number of devices there will many of technologies evolved whether to deploy, manage or even identify things.



This research addresses the business drivers, technologies and future outlook for the Internet of Things (IoT) with an emphasis on business opportunities, industry sectors, and leading applications. The report includes analysis of leading sectors to adopt IoT: Connected Homes, Connected Vehicles, and Industrial Internet. The report also includes analysis of key issues and success factors for the long-term success of IoT.



Target Audience:

Semiconductor companies

Embedded systems companies

Application developers and aggregators

Managed service and middleware companies

Wireless network operators and service providers

Data management and predictive analysis companies

Sensor, presence, location, and detection solution providers

Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies

M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies

Wireless infrastructure (cellular, WiMAX, WiFi, RFID/NFC, and Beacon) providers



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Report Benefits:

Identify business drivers for IoT

Identify leading IoT applications

Understand IoT supporting technologies

Identify key issues for the long term success of IoT

Understand the dynamics of IoT in leading industry verticals

Obtain reports on IoT leaders: Intel, Oracle, Cisco, and Qualcomm



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