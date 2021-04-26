Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global IoT chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices among an expanding consumer base in developed as well as developing economies. Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology is also a major factor expected to further boost global IoT chip market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of more advanced technologies due to industry 4.0 trends is expected to further support growth of the market.



The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the IoT Chip market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the IoT Chip market landscape.



Key market participants include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Application Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Low Energy

Zigbee

Ant+

Ethernet

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Thread

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Accelerometer

Pressure Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Flow Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Image Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Gas Sensor

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Agriculture

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the IoT Chip market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



