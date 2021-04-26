Internet of Things (IoT) Chip Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Internet of Things (IoT) chip market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 34.74 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global IoT chip market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices among an expanding consumer base in developed as well as developing economies. Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology is also a major factor expected to further boost global IoT chip market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of more advanced technologies due to industry 4.0 trends is expected to further support growth of the market.
The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the IoT Chip market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the IoT Chip market landscape.
Key market participants include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
The IoT Chip research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Processor
Digital Signal Processor
Application Processor
Microcontroller
Connectivity IC
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Low Energy
Zigbee
Ant+
Ethernet
Near-Field Communication (NFC)
Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer
Thread
Global Navigation Satellite System Module
Memory Device
Dynamic Random-Access Memory
Static Random-Access Memory
Sensor
Heart Rate Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Accelerometer
Pressure Sensor
Inertial Measurement Unit
Blood Glucose Sensor
Image Sensor
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Electrocardiogram Sensor
Flow Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
Image Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Motion & Position Sensor
Gas Sensor
Logic Device
Field-Programmable Gate Array
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Healthcare
Retail
Building Automation
Consumer Electronics
BFSI
Agriculture
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Oil & Gas
Others
The report addresses the following key points:
The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the IoT Chip market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. IoT Chip Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. IoT Chip Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for wearable devices
4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence technology
4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of connected devices
4.2.2.4. Increasing application of IoT for process automation
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Data security issue
4.2.3.2. Interoperability issues
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
CONTINUED…!
