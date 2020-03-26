Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market to Witness Massive Growth : CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- A comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2027. For a powerful business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly altering marketplace. This Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare report analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market's definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Thus Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market research analysis report serves a lot for your business and bestows you with solution for the toughest business questions.



New Growth Forecast Report on Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market By Component (Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others), Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular, Satellite), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Analyzes current market size and upcoming 7 years growth of this industry



Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in the demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care and innovative and technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market.



Top Key Companies Analyzed in the Report are:



- CISCO SYSTEMS INC,



- GENERAL ELECTRIC,



- Medtronic,



- IBM Corporation,



- Microsoft,



- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,



- Proteus Digital Health,



- Alphabet Inc.,



- Apple Inc.,



- SAP SE,



- PhysIQ,



- AdhereTech,



- Resideo Technologies, Inc.,



- STANLEY Healthcare,



- ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd,



- Siemens,



- Hitachi Vantara Corporation,



- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,



- Oracle, Gartner, Inc.



- and FUJITSU among others



An overview of Market Segmentation



By Component



- Medical Devices



- Wearable External Medical Devices



- Implanted Medical Devices



- Stationary Medical Devices



- Systems and Software



- Remote Device Management



- Network Bandwidth Management



- Data Analytics



- Application Security



- Network Security



- Services



- System Integration Services



- Professional Services



- Support and Maintenance Services



By Application



- Telemedicine



- Store-And-Forward Telemedicine



- Remote Patient Monitoring



- Interactive Telemedicine



- Clinical Operations and Workflow Management



- Connected Imaging



- Inpatient Monitoring



- Medication Management



- Others



By Connectivity Technology



- Wi-Fi



- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)



- ZigBee



- Near Field Communication (NFC)



- Cellular



- Satellite



By End User



- Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics



- Clinical Research Organization (CRO)



- Government and Defense Institutions



- Research and Diagnostics Laboratories



Key Regions included in this report are:



North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- South America

- Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape and Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Share Analysis Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.



Key questions answered in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market report include:



- What will be Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?



- What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market?



- Who are the key players in the world Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry?



- What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market?



- What are the opportunities & challenges in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry?



Why You Should Buy The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Report?



The Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.



Key Insights in the report:



- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints



- Key Market players involved in this industry



- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation



- Competitive analysis of the key players involved



