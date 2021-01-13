Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine Corporation,NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH



Definition:

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in the Logistics market is expected to witness high demand due to technological advancements that help logistics industry sees a rapid transformation and growth. Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics is the term which uses for a complete digital, flexible and connected supply chain optimized for e-commerce and last-mile and last-minute delivery. There are various applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics such as location management system, inventory tracking and warehousing, predictive analysis, IoT and blockchain for supply chain management, self-driving vehicles and drone-based delivery. With the deployment of innovative technology, digitalization has witnessed enlarged implementation across the transportation and logistics industry.



Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Study by Application (Fleet, Warehouse, Freight, Yard/ Dock), Software (Traffic and Fleet Management, Resource and Energy Monitoring, Safety and Security), Hardware (RFID Tags, Beacon, Screen/Display), Functions (Location Management Systems, Inventory Tracking and Warehousing, IoT Technology and Predictive Analytics, IoT and Blockchain for Supply Chain Management, Self-Driving Vehicles, Drone-Based Delivery), Organisation Size (Small-Mid-Sized Organizations, Large Sized Organizations)



Attraction of the Report:

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Drivers

- Fueling Use of Internet

- Increasing Awareness of IoT solutions

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Trends

- Adoption of Social Media Platforms

- Rising Growth in E-Commerce

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Challenges

- Vigilant Government Rules and Regulations

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Restraints

- Lack of Skilled Professionals

- High Cost of Internet of Things in Logistics

Latest Developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market

- Due to increasing distribution costs as well as logistics overheads over the past few years, there is an increasing demand for automation in logistics. Thus, number of IT infrastructure providers as well as software developers have entered in the market resulting in the increasing competition over the past couple of years. Moreover, threat of new entrants is also maximum since the IoT in logistics can be developed in open source. Thus, the overall competitive rivalry is going to intensify in the forecasting years.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



100+ Tables

100+ Figures

200+ Pages



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



