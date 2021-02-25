Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The detailed market intelligence report on the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.



Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.



Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Logistics

Others



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Research Methodology



Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for IoT devices in insurance industry to improve customer experience



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for value added services



4.2.2.3. Rising improvements in insurance model



4.2.2.4. Increasing use of IoT to decrease premiums and risk-related expenses



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Data management issues



4.2.3.2. Concern regarding data security



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market By Insurance Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Insurance Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Pension Insurance



5.1.2. Warranty Insurance



5.1.3. Cyber Insurance



5.1.4. Life Insurance



5.1.5. Property & Casualty Insurance



5.1.6. Health Insurance



5.1.7. Other



Continue…!



