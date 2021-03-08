Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.



The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.



Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.



Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Logistics

Others



Regional Analysis:



This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.



The report classifies the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Points of Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market:



Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for IoT devices in insurance industry to improve customer experience



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for value added services



4.2.2.3. Rising improvements in insurance model



4.2.2.4. Increasing use of IoT to decrease premiums and risk-related expenses



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Data management issues



4.2.3.2. Concern regarding data security



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market By Insurance Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Insurance Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Pension Insurance



5.1.2. Warranty Insurance



5.1.3. Cyber Insurance



5.1.4. Life Insurance



5.1.5. Property & Casualty Insurance



5.1.6. Health Insurance



5.1.7. Other



Chapter 6. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Connected Home



6.1.2. Connected Car



6.1.3. Connected Health



6.1.4. Commercial Lines



6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Automotive



7.1.2. Retail



7.1.3. Industrial



7.1.4. Residential



7.1.5. Healthcare



7.1.6. Logistics



7.1.7. Others



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

