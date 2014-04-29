Internet of Things (IOT) Leaders: Qualcomm Report by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The world is moving beyond standalone devices into a new era in which everything is connected. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to uniquely identifiable objects (things) and their virtual representations in an Internet-like structure. Stated differently, the concept involves the notion that there are many things (assets, objects, etc.) in the world that may be addressed/labeled/cataloged for various purposes. One term used for this concept is "Object Hyperlink", which refers to the notion of extending the Internet to objects and locations in the real world. In other words, the Internet is associated with (or mapped to) the real world by attaching object tags with URLs as meta-objects to tangible objects or locations.



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/internet-of-things-iot-leaders-qualcomm-report.html



In all cases, there is a need for communication, which may occur over great distances or within close proximity to the item. Examples include everything from telemetry applications such as monitoring remote electric utility infrastructure via wireless connections via machine-to-machine (M2M) connections to proximity applications such as reader-tag interactions that occur via Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions involving Near Field Communications (NFC) or other methods.



Leading companies in IoT are the pioneers in establishing the vision, infrastructure, technologies, and solutions for the networks, applications, and solutions that will power the future of non-human communications.



As part of its series of reports focused on Internet of Things (IoT) Leaders, this report evaluates: Qualcomm



This report is a must-read for anyone interested to learn more about IoT, leading companies, technologies, and solutions.



Save time and gain valuable insights into the current status of IoT, future direction, and market opportunities.



Read All ICT Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Target Audience:

Semiconductor companies

Embedded systems companies

Application developers and aggregators

Managed service and middleware companies

Wireless network operators and service providers

Data management and predictive analysis companies

Sensor, presence, location, and detection solution providers

Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies

M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies

Wireless infrastructure (cellular, WiMAX, WiFi, RFID/NFC, and Beacon) providers



Related Report



Internet of Things: Business Opportunities 2015-2025



There are far more things(http://www.researchmoz.us/internet-of-things-business-opportunities-2015-2025-report.html) than people so it could overtake the IoP business eventually. In 2024, tens of billions of smart objects are likely to be involved. Some call the Internet of Things (IoT) as encompassing the Internet of People (ubiquitous internet enabled personal electronics) but the two are very different in construction, applications and maturity. This report concentrates exclusively on the new phenomenon of the IoT use Cisco terminology for smart objects with IP addresses and usually with sensing i.e. sensor networks oriented.



Wearable Technology: Vendors and Solutions



Wearable technology(http://www.researchmoz.us/wearable-technology-vendors-and-solutions-report.html) represents a monumental shift of business practices and even new business models for device manufacturers, content and application providers, and service providers. The future wearable technology ecosystem will be centered around consumer use of Body Area Networks (BAN) and related technology including wristbands and watches, electronic skin/tattoo, and electronically enhanced clothing. Additional support technologies include Augmented Reality (AR), sensors and sensor networks, and a variety of short-range communications modalities. We see additional opportunities for 4G communications and beyond to utilize ambient awareness and peer-to-peer communication via LTE Direct.



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