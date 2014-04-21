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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market by Technologies & Platforms (RFID, Sensor Nodes, Gateways, Cloud Management, NFC, CEP, SCADA, ZigBee), M2M Connections, IoT Components - Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)
Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication are the essence of the smart productivity and living. IoT and M2M is a worldwide network of interconnected objects. With full of dynamicity, the objects can interact anywhere and anytime and can interoperate and collaborate heterogeneous range of entities. It is expected that by 2025 a trillion of interconnected devices will be present in the market and a rising demand for sensors, wireless networks, and cloud apps could be seen in the market. The factors which are driving the IoT and M2M market rely on the government support, enhancing connectivity, and are proving to be beneficial for the market leaders and the industry.
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The IoT and M2M communication market research report is segmented into technology and platform, M2M connection and modules, IoT components, applications, and regions with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, competitive landscape, restraints, opportunities, and emerging technologies in this market. The report further presents regional opportunity plot analyses along with expected market size and forecast analyses for various sub-segments of IoT and M2M market.
CASE STUDY 1:
Philips One Sleep Therapy: "Sleep apnea" is one of the dreadful disorders where people stop breathing while sleeping. Philips came with a plan of CPAP therapy that will monitor the breathing of patient and accordingly transmit the information to a web-based patient management system. It uses the Cinterion TC65i Java Module and GSM/GPRS wireless networks to send breathing data to a secure web portal. It helps the doctor in analyzing the data and accordingly makes any changes to the air pressure prescription. This is accounted as one of the application of IoT and M2M communication in remote patient monitoring system in healthcare vertical.
CASE STUDY 2:
Intelligent transportation system controls the flow of traffic, congestion, and delays. M2M helps in controlling all these via sensors in the vehicles and on the roads which monitor the congestion in the traffic flow and wirelessly communicate the information to the central traffic control system, which in turn imposes speed limits for clearance of the traffic congestion. In addition, system can be directly used to communicate with the vehicles for communication proposes so as to divert their route, thus maintaining the speed and avoiding traffic.
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