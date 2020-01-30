Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market to Witness Huge Growth : Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT.



An overview of Market Segmentation



By Component





- Solutions





- Identity Access and Management



- Data Encryption and Tokenization



- Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System



- Device Authentication and Management



- Secure Software and Firmware Update



- Secure Communications



- Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management



- Distributed Denial of Service Protection



- Security Analytics



- Others















- Services





- Professional Services





- Integration Service



- Consulting Service



- Support and Maintenance Service















- Managed Services





By Type





- Network Security



- Endpoint Security



- Application Security



- Cloud Security



- Others





By Application Area





- Smart Manufacturing



- Smart Energy and Utilities



- Connected Logistics



- Smart Home and Consumer Electronics



- Connected Healthcare



- Smart Government and Defense



- Smart Transportation



- Smart Retail



- Consumer Wearables



- Connected Vehicles



- Others





Key Regions included in this report are:



North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- South America

- Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape and Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Share Analysis



Global internet of things (IoT) security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



What are the major market growth drivers?





- Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.



- Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth



- Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks



- Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market





Other important Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market data available in this report:





- Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions



- Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.



- Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.



- Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market.



- This report discusses the market summary, market scope & gives a brief outline of the Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market



- Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.



- Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.







