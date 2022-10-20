Internet of Things Market in Packaging Industry Witness the Dominance of Players Including ABB, ColorSensing, Roambee, Thaddeus, and KaiosID Among Others – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- The latest market publication titled Internet of Things (IoT) in Packaging – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The growth of IoT in the packaging sector is likely to surge as more and more packaging companies are using IoT for enhancing the efficiency of their operations. Packaging manufacturers are turning to the Industrial Internet to achieve their ESG (environmental, social, and governance) targets. The Industrial Internet is thus helping companies to monitor a range of environmental parameters, like water and energy use.



The packaging industry is witnessing disruption in technologies including machine learning, robotics, and cloud computing. Packaging companies need to keep pace with changes pertaining due to lockdowns and restrictions. As consumer spending shifts online, the brand experience also shifts from stores to websites and packaging. The IoT market was valued at USD 622 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow at an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.



IoT in Packaging Industry Highlights



- Major packaging companies are deploying IoT to overcome challenges. The Industrial Internet is helping companies to monitor air and water quality and collect greenhouse gas emissions data. Packaging companies are making a conscious effort to reduce the amount of water they use. One such example is Ardagh, a Luxembourg-based producer of glass. The company has implemented Water Flow Intelligence at two facilities in the US.

- IoT industry in the packaging sector also addresses issues including COVID-19, digitalization, quality control, and eCommerce.

- Packaging companies are collaborating with technology giants to strengthen their market space. For instance, Stora Ensois, a Finnish manufacturer of pulp, paper, and other forest products. The company has placed sustainability at the center of its corporate strategy, and it is using IoT to support this.

- Similarly, Tetra Pak, a food processing and packaging company selected Microsoft Azure IoT products, such as Azure IoT Hub, to create smart factories that help improve sustainability performance across its whole organization.



Specialist IoT Companies in Packaging Sector



- ABB: ABB concentrates on applications and its expertise in the industrial sector. It also uses the capabilities of Microsoft and other partners, including Accenture, to translate machinery asset data into actionable insights.

- ColorSensing: ColorSensing helps food manufacturers to reduce food waste by integrating QR codes into the packaging to monitor food freshness. Colorimetry sensors detect the condition of the food inside the package, while a color-coordinated output on the outer packaging indicates the freshness of the food.

- KaiosID: KaiosID is a start-up that provides a cloud-based tracing solution. It aims to reduce packaging crimes such as counterfeiting by offering tamper-proof transparent security labels. The company provides digital printing on packages with various designs in both visible and invisible ink.

