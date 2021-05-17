Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Internet of Things on Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Internet of Things on Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are LexisNexis, Lemonade Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cognizant, Hippo Insurance, Capgemini, Zonoff Inc. & IBM Corporation.



Global Internet of Things on Insurance Market



Market Overview of Internet of Things on Insurance

If you are involved in the Internet of Things on Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Automotive &Transport, Healthcare, Home and Commercial Buildings, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics & Others], Types / Coverage [, Health insurance, Property and causality InsuranceMotor insurance, Home insurance, Commercial Insurance, Agricultural insurance, Life Insurance & Others] and major players. To get deep dive in market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe and North America.



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Internet of Things on Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Internet of Things on Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Internet of Things on Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Internet of Things on Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2026



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Internet of Things on Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Internet of Things on Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Internet of Things on Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Internet of Things on Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

Automotive &Transport, Healthcare, Home and Commercial Buildings, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics & Others



2.2 Global Internet of Things on Insurance Market Size by Application/End USers (2016-2020)

2.3 Global Internet of Things on Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End USers (2021-2026)



Chapter Three: Global Internet of Things on Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

, Health insurance, Property and causality InsuranceMotor insurance, Home insurance, Commercial Insurance, Agricultural insurance, Life Insurance & Others

3.2 Internet of Things on Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2020)

3.3 Internet of Things on Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)



Chapter Four: Internet of Things on Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Internet of Things on Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Internet of Things on Insurance Market Revenue & share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



Thanks for reading Internet of Things on Insurance Industry research publication