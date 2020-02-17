Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 121 pages on title 'Global Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes Americas, APAC, EMEA and important players such as Cisco Systems, IBM, Infineon Technologies, Intel, and Symantec.



About Internet of Things Security

Internet of things security comprises security platforms, software solutions, services, and hardware used for securing and safeguarding IoT systems in the industrial, commercial, and consumer sectors.



HTF MI analysts forecast the Global Internet of Things Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 48.77% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internet of things security market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of IoT security.



Key vendors

Cisco Systems, IBM, Infineon Technologies, Intel, Symantec



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



HTF MI report, global internet of things security market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Market driver

- Government regulations driving IoT security

Market challenge

- Increased complexity of IoT networks

Market trend

- Increasing emphasis on IDoT

Key questions answered in this report

- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

- Market ecosystem

- Market characteristics

- Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

- Market definition

- Market sizing 2017

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

....Continued



