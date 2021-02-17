Internet of Things Security Market to See Booming Business Sentiments: Allot, Fortinet, Zingbox, Mocana

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Internet of Things Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Internet of Things Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Internet of Things Security. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel (United States), Infineon (Germany), Symantec (United States), Siemens (Germany), Gemalto (Netherlands), Allot (Israel), Fortinet (United States), Zingbox (United States), Mocana (United States), Securithings (Israel), Centri (United States) etc



Market Trends

The use of cloud computing for the collection of sensitive data by separate organizations results in the possibility of unwanted access to data. In addition, the growing practice of taking in your own computer (BYOD) is raising questions about data protection.



Drivers



Hackers attack IoT devices and take advantage of known bugs, such as default usernames, passwords, and backdoor static code. Today, with the incorporation of IoT, all the verticals focus on automation. The early adopters of the IoT are vital infrastructures, such as electricity, water, and other essential services, and are in the automation process.

Challenges



Currently, there are no globally accepted set of technical standards for IoT, especially in terms of communications. IoT is extensively used by smart cars to smart manufacturing and connected homes and building automation solutions. However, with heterogeneous IoT networks and its protocols, it becomes difficult for devices connected in one IoT system to communicate with devices in another system.



Restraints



IoT security technologies are expensive since security introduces investment due to longer production times and difficulty. It becomes impossible for the manufacturer to patch the current product as a new flaw is discovered. Thus, given the difficulties, they need to build a new approach.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Internet of Things Security Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



