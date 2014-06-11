Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Internet of Things Technology and Application Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Internet of Things Technology and Application Market by Communication Technology (ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, RFID), Application Vertical (Building Automation, Consumer, Wearable Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2020
The recent advances in technology have reached a level where it is now possible to equip objects with intelligence and convenient communication. With rate of proliferation of wireless sensors, increasing adoption of emerging technologies and mainstreaming of many smart consumer applications, Internet of Things is on its way to becoming the next reality. The potential value in the Internet of Things is huge. For organizations, businesses which can capture and adapt to IoT trends and technological innovations, IoT will offer an exponential growth opportunity. In fact IT giants, leading semiconductor companies and even the governments across the globe seem to have realized the potential of Internet of Things. Thus there are series of collaborations and partnerships happening around the world, that too, all across the value chain.
This report provides the current size of the Internet of Things market and also forecasts the same for the period 2014-2020. The Internet of Things market is segmented into markets by application verticals which are going to bring about a game changing revolution in the years to come. Geography-wise market is also given for IoT. The market by application identifies and analyzes key areas such as Building Automation, Consumer, Wearable Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, and Agriculture. Market for key sub-segments or devices is covered under each of these application segments. The report also presents geographical analysis of market penetration; in terms of unit shipments or market revenue for Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.
Out of all the IoT application verticals, Internet of Things is already revolutionizing the consumer application segment. Various other IoT applications are also evolving and will further drive opportunities for many industry players across the vast IoT ecosystem. Major chunk of Internet of Things market revenue is expected to come from the consumer segment which currently accounts for more than 80% of the total revenue products such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets which are driving the growth of this market. Apart from these application segments, the report also covers various wired and wireless technologies such as ZigBee, EnOcean, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and standard protocols such as KNX, DALI, and NEMA.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: ARM LTD., AXEDA CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., DASSAULT SYSTEMES, ECOBEE INC., ENOCEAN GMBH, FUJITSU, LTD., GAINSPAN CORPORATION, INTEL CORPORATION, NEST LABS, INC., ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC., TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED
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