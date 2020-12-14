New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Internet of Vehicles Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Internet of Vehicles industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Internet of Vehicles market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



Internet of Vehicle (IoV) aids a vehicle by connecting it to a nearby vehicle or traffic-related infrastructure. This process is done wirelessly and requires minimal human assistance. The market for IoV is growing rapidly, and its prospects are very optimistic. This could be due to the increasing acceptability of electric vehicles instead of conventional fuel-driven vehicles. In 2019, the market for the Internet of Vehicles was valued at USD 92.45 Billion. The CAGR till the end of 2027 is estimated to be 19.2%.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Internet of Vehicles market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Internet of Vehicles market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Competitive Outlook:



Ford Motor Company, Texas Instrument Inc., Audi AG, Intel Corporation, SAP, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.



Internet of Vehicles Market: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Vehicle-to-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

Others



By Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Software

Hardware

Services



By Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Wifi

Bluetooth

NFC

Cellular

Other



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Internet of Vehicles market. The global Internet of Vehicles market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



