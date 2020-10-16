Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Global Market Report 2020-30



The global IPTV market is expected to show a slow growth from $48.91 billion in 2019 and to $50.17 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.59%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $71.45 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.5%.



Top Key Players in the Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market: are Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, ARRIS International Plc, Moftak Solutions, and Sterlitetech.



Industry News:



In March 2018, Espial Group, Inc., a Canada-based company, developer of IPTV middleware and applications acquired vendor Kasenna for $6.5 million. This acquisition strengthens the leadership position of Espial in the IPTV, hybrid IP-DVB and hospitality segments. Kasenna, a California based company, develops IPTV solutions that enables broadband service providers to deliver multi-play offerings to consumers.



The growing preference for video-on-demand (VoD) service is a key factor driving the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV) market. Video on Demand (VOD) is one of the innovative features that Internet Protocol TV offers. VoD provides consumers a range of available videos to choose from. The video is transmitted via the Real-Time Streaming Protocol. In the recent years, VoD has gained tremendous popularity, this has resulted in higher Smart TV adoption rates. For instance, in 2019, US providers are a pioneer of VOD users. Amazon Prime Video comes at first with 72% and Netflix is second with 63%. In the same year, 53% of users spend more than $11 a month on streaming services, in 2018 the figure was only 43%. Therefore, the growing preference of video-on-demand service is expected to drive the growth of the internet protocol television (IPTV).



Regions are covered By Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Report 2020



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



