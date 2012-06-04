Fast Market Research recommends "Internet Retailing in Emerging Markets: Long-Term Growth Opportunities in BRIC Countries" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- As internet retailing matures as a channel in developed markets, sales growth rates will slow. This will make emerging markets increasingly attractive to retailers and manufacturers looking to benefit from the long-term strong rates of sales growth that they are expected to provide. However, whilst the rewards are enticing, there are several pitfalls that lie ahead for companies hoping to profit from internet retailing in the BRIC and other emerging markets in the short to medium term.
Euromonitor International's Internet Retailing in Emerging Markets: Long-Term Growth Opportunities in BRIC Countries global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
