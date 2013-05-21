"Internet Retailing in Poland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Internet Retailing in Poland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Internet retailing in Poland enjoys vast popularity with a growing number of Poles being attracted by the channel’s convenience as they are able to shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week as well as competitive prices as virtual stores tend to charge lower prices than bricks-and-mortar businesses. In addition, the number of internet users in Poland is rising, which is also helping to boost sales. In line with the increasing interest in this channel, a growing number of online stores is emerging.
Euromonitor International's Internet Retailing in Poland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing, Consumer Healthcare Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Furniture and Homewares Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Toys and Games Internet Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in China
- Internet Retailing in France
- Internet Retailing in the US
- Internet Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in Poland
- Internet Retailing in China
- Internet Retailing in South Korea