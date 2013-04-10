Internet Safety for Kids Is the Subject of New Safety Guide Offered by Internet-ServiceProviders.com

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Internet-ServiceProviders.com, a website that is devoted to helping people determine which providers offer internet service in their area, has just released an in-depth guide that can help keep kids safe when they are online. The free guide offers expert step-by-step security tutorials and checklists that parents can use to ensure internet safety for kids of all ages.



With the recent surge in popularity of child-friendly tablets like the iPad and Kindle, more kids than ever are spending time surfing the internet. While most parents are aware of the possible dangers that can occur online, many are unsure of what they need to do to keep their children as protected as possible.



Thanks to the newly-launched kids online safety guide, parents can learn everything they need to know about this serious subject. In addition to describing the safety tools that are available through various internet service providers, the guide offers specific and easy-to-follow instructions that allow parents to create a safe online environment for their children.



“There is never an excuse not to take the time to configure all of the tools you have at your fingertips in order to protect your children,” the guide on Internet-ServiceProviders.com noted, adding that once parents familiarize themselves with the various features that are available on their computers—including those that are part of their broadband service—it should take less than an hour to complete the various steps on the checklist.



For example, parents should start off by setting up login accounts for each of their kids. No one, including the parents, should be able to access a computer without first logging in. The next step involves configuring the operating system’s parental controls; the tutorials that are featured on the website will offer specific instructions on how to do this.



One of the items on the safety checklist addresses an online feature that is extremely popular with kids—chat. Although the guide suggests that parents not allow their children to chat with others online until they are much older, the various social media websites can make this difficult to control. In these cases, parents can configure the settings on their computers to save the conversations their kids are having with other people.



Parents who wish to access the new kids safety online guide may visit Internet-ServiceProviders.com at any time; there, they can take their time reading through the vast amount of in-depth tips and advice, as well as the various tutorials. The website also features a broadband coverage map that will help people determine which companies are available in their area.



