Internet Security Important Every Day, Not Just During Data Privacy Month, Says SSLCertificate.com

Fortitude Valley, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- On the heels of National Data Privacy Month this past January, Facebook.com, the world’s largest most visited social media network announced this week that it was the victim of a serious hacker attack. Although the company claims no user information was compromised, the attack sheds light on the importance of proactive Internet security—year round. Nevada-based SSLCertificate.com is reminding website owners that “No matter how big or small your website, Internet security is something all site owners should understand and consider.” The company offers site owners the opportunity to compare trusted high-end SSL certificates.



Each year we observe National Data Privacy month in January, a time set aside and intended to help Internet users better protect their personal information online. It’s one thing for individuals to know how to adjust privacy settings on a social media profile, “But the vast majority of website owners are not quite sure what Internet security means let alone how to protect consumer information,” says SSLCertificate.com company spokesperson Jonathan Berg.



A secure sockets layer (SSL) certificate essentially reassures a website visitor that their data, such as login credentials or credit card information, is protected when being submitted through a webpage. Without secure SSL certificates, it’s possible for even an inexperienced hacker to intercept that data, Berg said. He briefly outlines the benefits of SSL certificates below:



Increased sales; users are more likely to make purchases when given visual confirmation (via the padlock icon) that a site is secure



Encrypted communications; SSL certificates help to prevent hacker attacks based on eavesdropping



It is important to note, says Berg, that an SSL certificate is not a substitute for having a good IT security plan in place.



SSLCertificate.com offers users a choice between single Domain, Organization, Extended Validation or Wildcard SSLs, and customers can compare SSL certificates by type or trusted brands, before they buy.



Is your website secure?



