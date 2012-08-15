Internet Site Says: 'telepathy Is Real and It Really Is Possible to Enhance Your Telepathic Powers!'

Basildon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Telepathy is being able to get in tune with someone else no matter where they are located. It is a direct link mentally without needing to communicate using our basic five senses.Telepathy-Info.com is quality website which reveals everything about telepathy.



Now it is strongly believed that at one time in our historic past, humans were telepathic. Just as easily as humans could read or write, they were able to communicate telepathically.



There are those in the scientific community that believe primitive tribes still have the ability to communicate using telepathy today. And certainly animals are known to communicate using telepathic means.



It seems that our own modern society has simply lost touch with the ability to utilize our telepathic power; but why is this?



There are actually many reasons. A lot of scientists simply will not accept that there could possibly be anything that you can't see, hear, smell or feel. Religions have always denounced anything they say is 'supernatural'. Yet telepathy is totally natural - an ability we all have from birth that is repressed by society.



However, more enlightened scientists have now proved beyond doubt that telepathy without doubt exists. It has also been shown that it is dormant in everyone and with just a bit of work the power of telepathy can be restored.



