Scope of the Report of Internet Telephony:

Internet Telephony can be categorized as a subset of IP Telephony, which is the carriage and exchange of information (mainly voice) through usage of internet protocol (IP). When voice traffic is transmitted over the public internet, it is referred to as Internet Telephony. It must be distinguished from voice over IP (VoIP), where voice is transmitted over a private, managed IP network. Internet telephony includes a wide range of communication involving various digital phone systems based on numerous IP addresses. It was developed in order to increase productivity by taking advantage of the internet and various applications attached to it.



The research report of Internet Telephony market is predicted to accrue a significant remuneration portfolio by the end of the predicted time period. It includes parameters with respect to the Internet Telephony market dynamics – incorporating varied driving forces affecting the commercialization graph of this business vertical and risks prevailing in the sphere. In addition, it also speaks about the Internet Telephony Market growth opportunities in the industry.



Market Trends:

Increased Use of Mobile Unified Communication

OTT applications like Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Google Voice are taking part in the international voice and SMS market.

Technological Advancements such as Cloud-based PBX and UC, WebRTC



Opportunities:

Adoption of Cloud Telephony by Small Businesses

Inclination of Enterprises towards Call Data Analytics



Market Drivers:

High penetration of smartphones and the rapid proliferation of the internet has given rise to a strong interest in carrying telephony over the internet. Also, a rise in disposable income, the growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Decreased Call Charges and Cheap Data Cost

Secure, Reliable, and Consistent Communications Services with Mobility



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Internet Telephony Market

Chapter 05 – Global Internet Telephony Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Internet Telephony Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Internet Telephony Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Internet Telephony Market

Chapter 09 – Global Internet Telephony Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Internet Telephony Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

