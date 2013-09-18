FreeCast's Rabbit TV Takes Web TV to the Next Level

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- FreeCast Inc announced today substantial updates coming to its Internet TV guide Rabbit TV, including a redesigned user-interface, new interactive features, and multi-device compatibility. This announcement comes shortly after the subscription-based Rabbit TV service reached a landmark one million paid subscribers less than 18 weeks after its launch.



FreeCast has become the universal aggregator for web-based entertainment content through the use of their proprietary eMedia guide technology, which crawls and organizes over 2 million digital media/video links daily, including popular shows, movies, sports events, and more. Rabbit TV delivers this content in an easily searchable, user-friendly interface for consumers to access all their entertainment from one location.



According to FreeCast, the forthcoming updates to Rabbit TV are designed to create what the company calls a 'complete entertainment ecosystem.' One of the primary updates is the integration of web-based subscription services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, among others. This added functionality allows users to easily browse freely available content on the web (already available in the current guide) plus a variety of paid and subscription libraries from one central location, eliminating the need to log in to multiple accounts to explore content options.



The new updates will also include multi-device compatibility, allowing subscribers to access Rabbit TV from not only their computers, but also their smartphones, tablets, and HDTVs (smart TV or not). FreeCast CEO Bill Mobley anticipates that this will provide a decisive advantage over device-specific services such as Roku, Boxee, and Apple TV.



“It's clear that content is all going to be served through the web - now we have to focus on developing services that unify all of the consumers' devices, giving them the ability to access their entertainment no matter where they are,” says Mobley. “Many of today's devices are certainly capable, and now we're already seeing bandwidth providers like Time Warner Cable beginning to loosen up and allow third-party units on board.”



Mobley is referring to the recent announcement by Time Warner that they will allow their cable service to be delivered directly through third-party set-top boxes, without the need to rent the standard cable box.



Additional features coming with the update will include personalized content options, custom watch lists and recommendations, enhanced social integration, and tools to build your own a la carte programming package.



FreeCast plans to roll out these new features in time for the holiday season. The company has also leaked word of a 'super set-top box,' which they plan to unveil in January 2014 at CES.