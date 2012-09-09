Internetmarkting.com Shows the Basics to Getting Started to Make Money Online

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2012 -- Making Money Online is difficult especially for the uninformed and people who are brand new to the world of internet marketing. While there’s a lot of information via forums and a simple Google search will provide a lot of information, there’s a lot of wrong information as well. We’re going to go over one simple method of how to get started to make money online. I’m probably going to save you a few hundred bucks in info products as well, as they’ll more than likely contain the exact same thing posted here.



#1 – Pick a subject you’re passionate about and something you want to write about. Not just something you find interesting, but something you’re truly passionate about.



#2 – Do some adequate market research. I don’t mean go to Google, type in a keyword that describes your passion and make a website out of the first result you see, but you need to do thorough research. Go to Google’s free keyword tool and find a low competition keyword that is relevant to your passion. You can even go to advanced options and set the minimum local searches to 1,000. While there’s a lot more aspects to market research, we’re going to keep this guide short.



#3 – You need to decide whether you’re going to setup a website devoted to a product or if you’re going to make money by placing ads on your website. You can make money by people clicking ads on your website or you can sell your own product on a website. You can also sell another person’s product on your website which is known as affiliate marketing.



#4 – You need to pick up a domain related to your keyword. If you can’t get the exact keyword as your domain, try to keep it short but relevant. You’re going to pick up hosting along with your domain which is where you’ll place your website.



#5 – The next part is the most essential part of what you’re setting up. You need content! Whether that content is articles or a sales page, you essentially need to get some content. There are more advanced methods like squeeze pages but we’re going to assume you’re a complete newbie to internet marketing, and we’re going to do a simple site. If you’re hoping people will click on your ads, you’re going to be writing articles and if you’re hoping to sell or affiliate a product, you’re more than likely going to need a sales page.



There are so many different things that go into websites that make them sell and make them more money, but having a passion for whatever you’re doing is going to be your biggest seller. You need to have passion for the product or it’ll show. One of the biggest things that’ll help you in the long run is not to give up. I’ve seen far too many people get discouraged just because they don’t make a killing overnight. Don’t give up and you will succeed.



