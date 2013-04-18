InternetReputation.com Releases New Program in Oklahoma.Arrests.org

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The website Oklahoma.Arrests.org currently contains information from only three counties within the entire state; however, Oklahoma open records laws make it likely that the site will expand in the months and years to come. Since removing photographs from any Arrests.org website has been incredibly difficult in the past, if not impossible, InternetReputation.com experts have spent months developing a new tool that could delete photos before they had a chance to do major reputation damage. The company is proud to announce that this work is complete, and the product is up and running right now.



Crimes in Oklahoma are sometimes serious, and in those cases, a mugshot could help authorities to find and detain a person who might be the suspect in a current investigation. For example, in January of 2013, federal agents in Oklahoma arrested a man suspected of making threats against a school, the Billings Gazette reports. This was a multi-state investigation, so mugshots and other photographs might have played a role in helping the authorities to find the right person to interrogate. However, many of the mugshots on Oklahoma.Arrests.org contain images of people who haven't been accused of serious crimes. And the images the site deems "popular" often merit that tag because the people shown are somehow interesting or amusing to look at. As an article in the website Incredible Things puts it, "These days you need only glance at a mugshot to understand why the person ended up behind that lens. Bloodshot eyes? Drug charge. Goofy smile? Public Intoxication. Incredibly messed up hair? Nick Nolte." Oklahoma.Arrests.org makes these snap judgments easy to make, and the reputation damage can be severe.



"We've seen cases in which people were accused by police officers and the charges were later dismissed altogether. However, those images and the charges are preserved on Oklahoma.Arrests.org, and people find it difficult to recover from this ongoing reputation attack," says a representative from InternetReputation.com. "Moving forward is impossible when the past is always present."



The new InternetReputation.com tool can immediately remove damaging photographs from Oklahoma.Arrests.org, and the company will perform a series of checks to ensure that links to the photos are also removed.



"Our system ensures that these photographs are gone for good, and we guarantee our results, so people can get their money back if they're not happy with the work we've done," says an InternetReputation.com representative. "It's one of the most impressive solutions available, and we're happy to provide it in Oklahoma."



