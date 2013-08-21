'Internomics: The Lateral Collective Interface' Sold as a Paperback on Amazon Retitled As: GREEN ROI: SUSTAINABLE INVESTING (EBook) Sold on iTunes

Lehigh Acres, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- While many say that America’s best days are behind them, Florida’s Ken Howard firmly believes that they lay ahead. With a myriad of new technologies and concepts on our doorstep, Howard’s potentially life- changing new book walks readers through the investments in future transportation and utility infrastructure that will provide booming and consistent financial returns.



‘Internomics also titled as GREEN ROI: SUSTAINABLE INVESTING is unlike any book ever written before. Combining rock-solid investment advice with an inspiring look at how future technologies will positively impact our lives, the book is poised to resonate with readers from coast to coast.



Synopsis:



Flat Out, this book will make you MONEY! Lots of it! That's right! If you read it and follow it's advice! Unfortunately, many Americans, have bought into the following pathetic negativity, "Doom & Gloom":



"America has reached it's PEAK" "America is falling apart, like ROME" "America is BROKE"



"America, has seen it's best days and it's all downhill now"



NONE OF THE ABOVE IS TRUE! Anyone who hasn't been living under a rock the past 4 years has heard 'em all, I'm sure! Many of you are scared, uncertain, worried and don't know which way to turn when it comes to your financial future!



Well folks, I'm here to HELP YOU! I'm going to set the RECORD straight! I'm going to show you, like a COMPASS, which way to GO! I'm here to tell you, America hasn't even come close to seeing her BEST DAYS, no sir! America is in the beginning stages of prolific GROWTH and a positive PARADIGM shift that will create Quintillion' for the masses!



YOU will be shown massive TRENDS to INVEST in

YOU will be shown exact companies poised to EXPLODE in VALUE

YOU will clearly see the FUTURE and YOU will KNOW exactly what to do!



America is about to INVEST heavily in its INFRASTRUCTURE: Creating "The



Physical Internet"...Jump on Board, for the "Ride of Your Life".



As the author explains, readers will learn about future technologies that could dramatically change how we live.



“Every technology is 100% sustainable. These include Evacuated Tube Transport, Energy Towers, Solar Thermal Towers and Skytran,” says Howard, a Licensed Class A Mechanical Contractor/Engineer.



Continuing, “This book is a Blueprint of the Future! A Future that will create immense wealth and prosperity for America and those who Invest in it! America has always Invested heavily in ‘New Technology’; this time however, is a Game Changer that will totally transform our future Transportation and Utility Infrastructure, taking America boldly into the 21st Century!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. Imagine, living in your dream home in the mountains of Colorado, or, at yourfavorite Beach home in Florida and being able to commute to your high payingcareer that you absolutely love in Boston, or New York or Anywhere USA. Oh, did I forget to mention, the total commute time, 45 minutes and the Fare, Zero, Nothing, Absolutely FREE! That evening, after your home from work, you decide to take the wife to her favorite Chinese Restaurant, in Beijing China! Total travel time, 2 Hours! The Cost, Zero, Nothing, Absolutely FREE! The evening, PRICELESS! Your wife, ecstatic! You, one LUCKY man! LOL!



Oh, and guess what, you know those Companies you invested in that made all this possible, their Stock prices are up over 1,000%! Now your wife is really happy!



And it's all because you read 'INTERNOMICS' also known as 'GREEN ROI: SUSTAINABLE INVESTING'



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Internomics: The Lateral Collective Interface (TLC I)’ is available on Amazon:

http://amzn.to/14cSwwT



*The book is also available under the title ‘Green ROI: Sustainable Investing’:

http://bit.ly/16ZF0x8



Book Trailer Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Msv9JyWPK4c



Book Website: http://www.BuyaCopyNow.com



About Ken Howard

Ken Howard was Born July, 9, 1958 and grew up in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs of Washington D.C. He is the youngest of three siblings. Raised in Southern Maryland, near the Chesapeake Bay, Potomac and Patuxent Rivers, Ken is fond of his childhood memories of crabbing, fishing, swimming and camping many summer weekends with his family in Ocean City, Md.

In July, 1976, Ken graduated from Ryken, High School in Leonardtown, Md., an all boys Catholic College Prep School Campus located on beautiful Breton Bay.

In July, 1981, Ken graduated and received his Bachelors Degree from the United Association (UA) Mechanical Trade School in Landover, Md. after completing 4 years of course studies in the fields of Math, Science, Mechanical Drawing, Electricity, Electrical & Pneumatic Controls, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Steam, Hydronics, Boilers, Piping and Building Automation Systems.

Ken is a Licensed Class A Mechanical Contractor in Virginia and Maryland and holds a Master License in both States. Having served in the Mechanical Trades for over 35 years, starting as an Apprentice in 1977 and working his way up as Journeyman, Foreman, Superintendent, Project Manager and now, as Owner/ Consultant.

Ken is using his acquired Mechanical skills of 37 years and expert experience to work with City Planners, Architects, Owners and Reps to Consult, Design & Build Projects that can achieve the highest Energy Efficiencies and Carbon Credits possible. He is committed to the advancement and vision of which he has written within this, his first book, and hopes many others will be as well!

Ken is an Inventor (http://www.PressurePest.com) , RADIO Host @ www.GreenROIRadio.com , Book Author, Investment Expert, Green Consultant, Sustainability Expert Speaker, Licensed Contractor, Alternative Energy Designer, Musician, Singer/Song Writer.