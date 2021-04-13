Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market is forecasted to reach USD 5.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on patient safety, increasing the need to shore up that healthcare expenses, and policy efforts to enhance patient care quality are the main drivers driving development in demand for healthcare interoperability. Systems interoperability, information sharing, and access to data play an essential role in improving health outcomes.



The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.



Key participants include InterSystems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation Inc., Orion Health Group Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Epic Systems Corporation, ViSolve Inc., Infor Inc., iNTERFACEWARE, and Quality Systems Inc., among others.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare market based on the level, type, application, and region:



Level Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Foundational



Structural



Semantic



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Solutions



Services



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Diagnostics



Treatment



Others



Regional Bifurcation of the Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market Product Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need to deliver patient specialized healthcare services as per customized requirements



4.2.2.2. Growing requirement to reduce the costs of healthcare incurred



4.2.2.3. Increased levels of expenditure incurred and initiatives taken by the government to deliver improving the healthcare services



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Concerns regarding unavailability of completely compatible interoperability offerings



4.2.3.2. Absence of any set standardizations and regulations regarding the usage of these technologies



4.2.3.3. Lack of technically skilled professionals for system integration and maintenance



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED…!



