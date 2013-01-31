Interracial Dating in America II Coming to DVD

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Platinum Vybe Recordings’ documentary film, Interracial Dating in America II: Going Deeper, has been scheduled for release on DVD February 12, 2013. In celebration of Black History Month, the film will also be shown at screenings in select locations around the country.



The movie is Platinum Vybe’s anticipated follow-up to its 2005 film, Interracial Dating in America, and takes a fresh look at those who choose to date interracially, accompanied by responses from family, friends, and society. However, Interracial Dating II also takes a unique look at the children of interracial relationships.



Chris Clay, president of Platinum Vybe, said that the idea was inspired by certain comments he regularly heard from people who were opposed to interracial dating.



“One of the frequent claims from people who are against interracial relationships is how ‘it’s bad for the children,’ or ‘I just worry about how the child would be treated,” Clay explains. “So for our second look at interracial dating and marriage, we wanted to include young people who were born from those relationships and discuss whether they experienced any major problems.”



