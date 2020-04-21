Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Certain directors of Intersect ENT Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in (NASDAQ: XENT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Intersect ENT Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: XENT stocks, concerns whether certain Intersect ENT directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, that, as a result, the Company's sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement, that, as a result, the Company's sales representatives were less focused on driving sales, that physicians were less likely to adopt the Company's SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement, that the Company would increase staffing to address these issues, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



