Intersekt Studios LLC Announces the Launch of the "My 50's Classic" Car Enthusiast App for the iPad

Napa County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- The first and only App of its kind, it is designed for the lucky few who own the models that are the jewels of automotive history. This interactive iPad App enables you to create a virtual museum dedicated to your classic car. Build an interactive timeline and enhance it with the photos, stories and details that make your classic unique.



When an admirer asks about your sweet ride, all you have to do is tap the My 50's Classic App and they'll be blown away by the history, adventures and beauty shots of your machine.



My 50's Classic was created by a proud (third-generation) owner of a 1955 Thunderbird. The idea was a labor of love, taken from the heart, and made into an App that you can use for your cherished classic.



Whatever your car, with the My 50's Classic App, you'll get one-tap access to resources and reference websites. You can locate car clubs, historical overviews and other enthusiasts. You'll be able to filter your search results by model and year for fast, precise facts.



The App also includes Advanced Features for certain Thunderbirds and Corvettes. '55-'57 Thunderbird and '57-'59 Corvette owners have access to Automatic VIN Decoding that provides original information such as your car's production code and where it was made. As well, you'll be able to swipe to the "My Classic Narrative" section that will weave a magazine-style interface of info and photos. You'll also get to view and research factory production details like quantity and specs.



Find out more info about the My 50's Classic iPad App at: http://www.my50sclassic.com/



Learn about this incredible App on the site and click the link to the Apple App Store to get it today!



Intersekt Studios LLC is an independent technology studio based in Napa County, CA. Find us @ http://www.intersektstudios.com/ or contact admin@intersektstudios.com



The "My 50's Classic" App is not associated with any automaker.