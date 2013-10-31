Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Intersil Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Intersil Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Intersil Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Intersil Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Intersil Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Intersil Corporation (Intersil) designs, develops, manufactures and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs). The company's product portfolio comprises of application specific standard products (ASSP) and general purpose proprietary products (GPPP). Its offerings include amplifiers, analog front ends, communication interfaces, data converters, digital potentiometers, display solutions, optical storage products, power management products, power sequencers, and real time clocks, among others. These products find applications in aviation and satellite systems, factory automation equipment, automotive systems, personal computers, including ultrabooks, notebooks, and desktops and consumer electronics, such as smart phones, tablets, displays, and other consumer electronic devices. The company operates across the China, the US, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Intersil is headquartered in California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Intersil Corporation



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